57% of Americans: Trump is not Fit to be President
More than half of Americans believe that Donald Trump is inappropriate for the duties of the US president. This is clear from a Quinnike University survey in Connecticut, according to data, 57% of respondents believe that the businessman is unsuitable for the highest state position, but 40% believe that he is doing well with his activities as head of state.
At the same time, 58% of the respondents point to the US president as dishonest, 59% think he lacks the necessary leadership skills, and 65% of the respondents think he is not a balanced person. In addition, 62% of the Americans claim that the head of the White House does not share the values of most Americans.
The survey was conducted over the phone with over 1500 citizens across the country from 7 to 13 November.
