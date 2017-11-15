57% of Americans: Trump is not Fit to be President

More than half of Americans believe that Donald Trump is inappropriate for the duties of the US president. This is clear from a Quinnike University survey in Connecticut, according to data, 57% of respondents believe that the businessman is unsuitable for the highest state position, but 40% believe that he is doing well with his activities as head of state.

At the same time, 58% of the respondents point to the US president as dishonest, 59% think he lacks the necessary leadership skills, and 65% of the respondents think he is not a balanced person. In addition, 62% of the Americans claim that the head of the White House does not share the values ​​of most Americans.

The survey was conducted over the phone with over 1500 citizens across the country from 7 to 13 November.