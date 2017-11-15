Pope Francis Gets Personalized Lamborghini

Pope Francis Gets Personalized Lamborghini

Pope Francis may have been given a Lamborghini, but he won’t be driving it, reported The Local - Italy. 

The pontiff plans to auction his new Lamborghini Huracan – painted especially for him in papal gold and white – to raise money for charity.

Francis received the Italian supercar on Wednesday morning in a ceremony in Vatican City.

He blessed it, signed its hood, and promptly handed it over to Sotheby’s, which will auction off the Huracan on his behalf.

The special-edition sports car is expected to sell for significantly more than its Italian retail price of around €200,000.

The money will go towards helping displaced Christians in Iraq, victims of trafficking and prostitution, and Italian charities working in countries in Africa. 

Last year the Pope ordered cars he used during a visit to Poland to be auctioned off to help Syrian refugees.

And in 2014, he sold a Harley-Davidson motorbike that he had been given – and a matching leather jacket – for the benefit of a homeless shelter in Rome.

lamborghini, Pope Francis
