GERB: The EC Report is an Objective Assessment of the Government's Work

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 15, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: GERB: The EC Report is an Objective Assessment of the Government's Work archive

GERB are pleased with the Brussels report for our country and believe that it is an objective assessment of the government's work.

''It is up to us whether the procedure under the Mechanism for Cooperation and Evaluation will be terminated in 2018'', Tsvetan Tsvetanov said. He stressed that there are no new recommendations in the report.

''I want to urge everyone to work in the interests of the state'', "he said.

Tsvetanov apologized to the Bulgarian citizens for what happened in the plenary hall today, in his words it was provoked by the BSP.

The BSP, however, has said they can not understand why the government is so happy about  the report.

''This report is a failure'', said BPM MP Krum Zarkov.

The The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) identified the report as an objective failure as well.

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), GERB, EC, BSP
