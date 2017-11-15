GERB: The EC Report is an Objective Assessment of the Government's Work
GERB are pleased with the Brussels report for our country and believe that it is an objective assessment of the government's work.
''It is up to us whether the procedure under the Mechanism for Cooperation and Evaluation will be terminated in 2018'', Tsvetan Tsvetanov said. He stressed that there are no new recommendations in the report.
''I want to urge everyone to work in the interests of the state'', "he said.
Tsvetanov apologized to the Bulgarian citizens for what happened in the plenary hall today, in his words it was provoked by the BSP.
The BSP, however, has said they can not understand why the government is so happy about the report.
''This report is a failure'', said BPM MP Krum Zarkov.
The The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) identified the report as an objective failure as well.
- » Bulgaria Provides over BGN 720 Thousand for Humanitarian Aid for Poor Countries
- » Almost Half of Bulgarians Want a Return to Socialist Political System
- » 74.7 Years is the Average Life Expectancy in Our Country
- » Bulgarian Minister of Justice: The Latest EC Report is the Most Positive We Have Had
- » BSP Wants “the Revision of the Transition Period” to Include Concessions, Along with Privatisation
- » PM Borisov: We Grant BGN 50 Million for Christmas Allowances for Pensions