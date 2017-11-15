Scotland Requested Changes to the British Law on Brexit
Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the British government should make changes to its law on leaving the European Union before the Edinburgh government adopts it, Reuters reported.
The Scottish and Wales regional governments worry that the Brexit law will undermine their powers. They can not veto the law, but their disagreement would be embarrassing to British Prime Minister Theresa May's government, and may again rekindle Scotland's demands for independence.
After a meeting with May in London, Sturgeon expressed hope in the coming weeks to make progress on the situation.
- » Bulgaria Provides over BGN 720 Thousand for Humanitarian Aid for Poor Countries
- » GERB: The EC Report is an Objective Assessment of the Government's Work
- » Almost Half of Bulgarians Want a Return to Socialist Political System
- » 74.7 Years is the Average Life Expectancy in Our Country
- » Russia Plans to Spend EUR 320 Billion for Arms for 10 Years
- » Bulgarian Minister of Justice: The Latest EC Report is the Most Positive We Have Had