Scotland Requested Changes to the British Law on Brexit

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the British government should make changes to its law on leaving the European Union before the Edinburgh government adopts it, Reuters reported.

The Scottish and Wales regional governments worry that the Brexit law will undermine their powers. They can not veto the law, but their disagreement would be embarrassing to British Prime Minister Theresa May's government, and may again rekindle Scotland's demands for independence.

After a meeting with May in London, Sturgeon expressed hope in the coming weeks to make progress on the situation.