Authorities Seized 17 Illegal Migrants near Kostinbrod

The police seized 17 illegal migrants in the Kostinbrod area. Their detention took place after about 18:15 yesterday City District officials responded to an alert signal for a suspect group of about 20 people with backpacks walking on the road near the village of Dramsha.

A total of 17 Afghans, of which only one with appropriate documents from the State Agency for Refugees, were identified on the spot. The group, consisting of 13 minors and four adults, was brought to Rostov-Kostinbrod for the continuation of their work with the employees of Migration Group at the Department of Migration-Sofia.

