Bulgaria: France is About to Introduce a Legal Age for Sexual Consent Source: Twitter

The French government is preparing to introduce for the first time a legal age for sexual consent, the Associated Press reported.

In recent weeks, French courts twice refused to sue men for rape after sexual relations with 11-year-olds because the authorities could not prove that there was a coercion. Following the turbulent public reactions, the French government is drafting a law that states that sex with children under a certain age is by definition illegal.

Justice Minister Nicole Belluge on Monday sparked astonishment among feminist organizations, saying it was "worth considering" a legal minimum age of 13 years for giving consent to sexual relations. Yesterday, activists organized a protest in the center of Paris asking for the age of sexual consent to be at least 15 years. They waved billboards with inscriptions calling for life sentence on the occasion of recent cases.

"We want the law to ensure that there is no consent before the age of 15," said French feminist Caroline de Haas.

