Miner Died in an Incident at Oranovo Coal Mine, South-West Bulgaria

55-year-old miner died in an incident at Oranovo coal mine near Simitli, South-West Bulgaria in the afternnon on 14th of November.

According to information from the Chief Labour Inspectorate in Kyustendil, the miner was crushed by an empty mining trolley in a sloping gallery. The man was taken to hospital in Blagoevgrad, where he later died because of serious injuries.

This is the second incident in Oranovo mine this year. In February, two miners suffered injuries in a collapse of mud and stones. Their condition was serious but they have recovered.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television