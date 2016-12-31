74.7 Years is the Average Life Expectancy in Our Country

As of 31 December 2016 the population of Bulgaria is 7 101 859 people.

The average life expectancy of the population in Bulgaria is increasing to 74.7 years, the infant mortality rate in the country is decreasing, and the fertility rate is at levels close to the average for the EU member states. These are some of the conclusions in the 2016 report on the implementation of the updated National Demographic Development Strategy of Bulgaria (2012-2030), discussed at the government meeting today, reported BGNES.

According to NSI data, as at 31 December 2016 the population of Bulgaria is 7 101 859 people, which represents 1.4% of the population of the European Union. Compared to 2015, it decreased by 51,925 people, or by 0.7 per cent.

In Bulgaria in the year 2016 64 984 children were born. Compared to 2015, their number decreased by 966 or by 1.5%. The average age of women in the birth of a first child increases from 26.9 years in 2015 to 27 years in 2016. The total fertility rate for one year remains at levels around 1.5.

Pediatric and total mortality are decreasing. In 2016, 423 children aged under one year died.

Regarding the standard and the quality of life of the population, there are positive changes. In 2016, the average total income per household per household was 5167 BGN, which is by 4.3% more than in 2015. For the period 2008-2016, the total average income per household per household increased almost 1.5 times.