Russia Plans to Spend EUR 320 Billion for Arms for 10 Years
Next week, President Vladimir Putin will hold a series of meetings to co-ordinate the new state weapons program for the period 2018-2027, Kommersant said.
According to the edition, there will be meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Defense, members of the government and the defense and industrial complex, the pre-announced amount of funds is about 320 billion euros, which should ensure a balanced development of all types and generations of troops over the next ten years.
After talks with senior military representatives, from Kommersant said the series of sessions would be from November 20 to November 23. The talks will be held at Sochi's Putin residence. President's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the preparation of the forthcoming meetings before the edition but did not come into any detail.
- » Patria Presents its Proposal for Local Production of a New Armored Vehicle to the Parliamentary Defense Committee
- » Most of the EU's Member States Have Signed up to a Plan for Closer Defence Co-Operation
- » The White House was Briefly Blocked
- » Italy Ended with the Security of Bulgaria's Sky
- » Stoltenberg: NATO Countries are within the Scope of the DPRK's Missiles
- » Romania is Preparing to Buy a US Missile Defense System for USD 3.9 Billion