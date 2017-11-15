Bulgarian Minister of Justice: The Latest EC Report is the Most Positive We Have Had

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Minister of Justice: The Latest EC Report is the Most Positive We Have Had

''The latest EC report on the Co-operation and Evaluation Mechanism is the most positive we have had and I definitely do not share the qualification given by Mrs. Ninova.'' This was announced by  the Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva, according to BGNES. 

''The report gives many positive assessments of both the work of the current government and the overall situation in the country. This also applies to the activities of specialized bodies in their fight against organized crime'', the minister said.

Notwithstanding the positive assessments and the concrete progress made under the 17 recommendations of the January 2017 annual report, it is clear that work must continue, which can only motivate us and make it faster to get to their final execution, she continued.

The government fully supports the expressed prospect of moving to a horizontal mechanism of law  common to the EU. There are no new recommendations in this report'', Tsacheva pointed out. 

