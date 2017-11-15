The Barbie Doll Puts on a Hijab from the Fall of 2018

From autumn next year, the popular Barbie doll will be sold with hijab. This was reported by the American toy maker Mattel, the world news agencies said.

The prototype of the doll is the American fencing competitor Ibtihad Muhammad, who at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro won a bronze medal. She was the first American to compete in hijab. "I'm proud that girls from all over the world will be able to play with Barbie, who has decided to put her hijab," wrote the athlete at Twitter.

Nearly 50 years of doll Barbie was glorified because the fact that she always dressed stylishly, wore perfect makeup, and her body was amazingly lean. Then the toy company Mattel decided to transform the eternal model by creating dolls with lower height, dark skin, and a chubby body. The new Hijab Barbie will become part of a series of dolls dedicated to women who change stereotypes.