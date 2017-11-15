''The report under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) is a serious blow to Bulgaria'', the leader of Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Korneliya Ninova, commented for BTV this morning, citing leaked information last night.

In her words, the European Commission could not come to a conclusion that any of the requirements was fully met.

She also commented that the recent initiative of ruling party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) for constitutional changes concerning privatisation might be an attempt to blur and mitigate the impact of the monitoring report.

Still, BSP wants “the revision of the transition period” to include concessions, along with privatisation.

In her words, today's day in parliament will be a test for the ruling party. "If they support our law to stop privatization now, then they are telling the truth. If they reject it, which I think is going to happen, these people speak to blur the situation, while others do it in practice. In such an imitation we will not participate, "Ninova was categorical.