Medvedev: Relations Between Russia and the US are Worse than During the Cold War

Relations between Russia and the US may be at a lower level than they were during the Cold War. This was stated by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, quoted by TASS.

He told in front of reporters in Manila on the sidelines of the Southeast Asian Association (ASEAN) summit that he well remembered relations between the USSR and the US in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and that he thinks then they were not worse than now.

Moreover, in his words, back then there were no laws in the United States for imposing sanctions against "states that are enemies of the United States". Medvedev specified that the United States considers Russia to be an enemy. According to the Russian prime minister, American sanctions against Russian people and businesses generally do not harm Russia, as its economy has adapted to the constraints, and the government has the necessary tools for taking decisions in unforeseen situations.

It remains to be seen what other sanctions will Washington have, he said, but he predicts that "something new" will not happen, as the Russian authorities have "the means to influence this situation."