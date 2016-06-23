Russian Twitter Accounts Promoted Brexit Ahead of EU Referendum
Russian Twitter accounts posted almost 45,000 messages about Brexit in the 48 hours around last year’s referendum in an attempt to sow discord during the vote on whether to leave the European Union, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoted by Reuters.
The Times cited research from an upcoming paper by data scientists at Swansea University and the University of California, Berkeley, which it said showed accounts based in Russia had tweeted about Brexit in the days leading up to the June 23 vote.
It said many of the messages appear to have come from automated accounts known as bots or from cyborg accounts which are heavily automated but have some human involvement.
In the June 23, 2016 referendum, 17.4 million votes, or 51.9 percent of votes cast, backed leaving the EU while 16.1 million votes, or 48.1 percent of votes cast, backed staying.
Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in Brexit. Russian officials say the West is whipping up anti-Russian hysteria around Moscow’s alleged involvement in both the U.S. presidential election and Brexit.
In Britain, a parliamentary committee has written to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg asking for information on any paid-for activity by Russian-linked Facebook accounts around the EU referendum and the 2017 national election.
“We will take the necessary actions to counter Russian activity,” she said.
- » Qatar, Russia Sign Agreements on Air Defense, Supplies
- » Some Russian Financial Organizations Suffered 'BadRabbit' Attack
- » Syria: Russia Vetoes Extension of Chemical Weapons Inquiry
- » Russia Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Released From Prison
- » Russia's Putin Calls For Gradual Reform of U.N.
- » Russia's Central Bank Backs Move to Block Bitcoin Websites