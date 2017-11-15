More than 500 Fake Bomb Threats have been Received in Moscow for only Two Months
More than 500 fake phone bomb threat signals have been registered in Moscow for only two months, officials from the Russian capital reported, quoted by Associated Press.
Dealing with them has caused millions of dollars. Similar is the situation in dozens of other Russian cities since the beginning of September. The most common bomb threat targets in Moscow were airports, train stations, shopping malls, banks, hotels, schools and administrative buildings. None of these anonymous calls have led to the discovery of an explosive. Moscow's security chief Vladimir Chernikov said today that more than 250,000 people were evacuated after 564 received anonymous bomb threats for the period between September 11 and November 9 this year.
- » Russian Twitter Accounts Promoted Brexit Ahead of EU Referendum
- » The Largest Diamond was Sold for USD 34 million
- » Ömer Çelik: EU Cannot Limit Ties to Counterterrorism, Refugee Deal
- » The Military took Power in Zimbabwe
- » North Korea Nuclear Arsenal Too Developed to Destroy Quickly, says Moon
- » EU Migrant Deal With Libya is 'Inhuman' - UN