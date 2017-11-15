More than 500 Fake Bomb Threats have been Received in Moscow for only Two Months

More than 500 fake phone bomb threat signals have been registered in Moscow for only two months, officials from the Russian capital reported, quoted by Associated Press.

Dealing with them has caused millions of dollars. Similar is the situation in dozens of other Russian cities since the beginning of September. The most common bomb threat targets in Moscow were airports, train stations, shopping malls, banks, hotels, schools and administrative buildings. None of these anonymous calls have led to the discovery of an explosive. Moscow's security chief Vladimir Chernikov said today that more than 250,000 people were evacuated after 564 received anonymous bomb threats for the period between September 11 and November 9 this year.

