The Largest Diamond was Sold for USD 34 million

World | November 15, 2017, Wednesday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Largest Diamond was Sold for USD 34 million twitter.com

The largest diamond ever auctioned was sold in Geneva for a record USD 34 million, said Christie's auction house, quoted by the France press.

The diamond weighs more than 163 carats and is part of an emerald and diamond necklace called "De Art in Greizogno" (the Swiss jewelery company "De Grizogono"). The brilliant, which is of extremely high-quality and clearness is made of the 404-carat diamond found last year in Angola. This is the largest untreated diamond produced in the country and the 27th largest in the world.

The stone has been processed for three weeks by a team of 14 jewelers.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria