The Largest Diamond was Sold for USD 34 million
The largest diamond ever auctioned was sold in Geneva for a record USD 34 million, said Christie's auction house, quoted by the France press.
The diamond weighs more than 163 carats and is part of an emerald and diamond necklace called "De Art in Greizogno" (the Swiss jewelery company "De Grizogono"). The brilliant, which is of extremely high-quality and clearness is made of the 404-carat diamond found last year in Angola. This is the largest untreated diamond produced in the country and the 27th largest in the world.
The stone has been processed for three weeks by a team of 14 jewelers.
