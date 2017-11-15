The CPC Fined the Bulgarian Stock Exchange with 1775 BGN for Unfair Competition

November 15, 2017, Wednesday
The CPC Fined the Bulgarian Stock Exchange with 1775 BGN for Unfair Competition

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has imposed a fine of BGN 1,775 on "Bulgarian Stock Exchange" AD for unfair competition, the anti-monopoly agency said.

The proceedings were initiated at the request of Sofia Stock Exchange AD. The violation of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange is that there is no charge for buyers who enter into public procurement deals. "The lack of a fee due in respect of the members of the Exchange which represent final customers as contracting entities under the Public Procurement Act and the fact that those persons are in a favorable position vis-à-vis other purchasers inevitably influences the stock market, thus affecting the interests of competitors contrary to good commercial practice, "the CPC said in its decision.

For that reason, the anti-monopoly body imposes a pecuniary sanction amounting to 0.5 percent of the net sales revenue of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange for the financial year 2016, which is equal to 1775 levs.

Tags: CPC, fine, Bulgarian Stock Exchange
