China will Send a Special Representative to North Korea

Politics | November 15, 2017, Wednesday // 11:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: China will Send a Special Representative to North Korea twitter.com

China will send a special representative of President Xi Jinping on Friday to North Korea, said Xinhua News Agency quoted by the France press as saying today.

Sun Tao, a senior representative of the Communist Party's International Bureau, will have the task of informing Pyongyang about the developments in the party congress where Xi was re-elected as head of the regime, Xinhua said.

Beijing, the main diplomatic and economic supporter of North Korea, supported and implemented several international sanctions against Pyongyang. Sending a Special Representative comes amid worsening relations between Beijing and Pyongyang over the North Korean nuclear and ballistic program, AFP reminds.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, special representative, mission, North Korea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria