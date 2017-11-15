China will Send a Special Representative to North Korea
China will send a special representative of President Xi Jinping on Friday to North Korea, said Xinhua News Agency quoted by the France press as saying today.
Sun Tao, a senior representative of the Communist Party's International Bureau, will have the task of informing Pyongyang about the developments in the party congress where Xi was re-elected as head of the regime, Xinhua said.
Beijing, the main diplomatic and economic supporter of North Korea, supported and implemented several international sanctions against Pyongyang. Sending a Special Representative comes amid worsening relations between Beijing and Pyongyang over the North Korean nuclear and ballistic program, AFP reminds.
