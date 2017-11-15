Frans Timmermans: We See Progress in Many Areas in Bulgaria, but Still More Work is Needed

"We see progress in many areas, but still more work is needed," said EU Commission First Vice President Vice-President, Frans Timmermans, on the Commission's report on progress in Bulgaria under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism, reported BGNES.

"I hope the Bulgarian government will implement all the planned reforms and avoid the retreat in order to put an end to the monitoring mechanism in line with the Commission's mandate," he said.

Expect more details.