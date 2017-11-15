Frans Timmermans: We See Progress in Many Areas in Bulgaria, but Still More Work is Needed

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 15, 2017, Wednesday // 11:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Frans Timmermans: We See Progress in Many Areas in Bulgaria, but Still More Work is Needed Frans Timmermans. File photo, EPA/BGNES

"We see progress in many areas, but still more work is needed," said EU Commission First Vice President Vice-President, Frans Timmermans, on the Commission's report on progress in Bulgaria under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism, reported BGNES. 

"I hope the Bulgarian government will implement all the planned reforms and avoid the retreat in order to put an end to the monitoring mechanism in line with the Commission's mandate," he said.

 

Expect more details.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Frans Timmermans, EU Commission, EC, Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria