PM Borisov: We Grant BGN 50 Million for Christmas Allowances for Pensions

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 15, 2017, Wednesday // 11:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Borisov: We Grant BGN 50 Million for Christmas Allowances for Pensions archive

BGN 50 million will be given by the government for Christmas allowances for pensioners. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced at the beginning of the government meeting, quoted by BGNES.

The Prime Minister added that thanks to the good work of revenue agencies the tradition would be respected. BGN 40 will receive those retirees whose pensions are no more than 321 leva which is the new poverty line. NSSI data show that around 1,243,000 pensioners will receive the allowances in question.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: allowances, pensions, Christmas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria