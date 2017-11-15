Australians Voted "In Favour" for Same-sex Marriages
Australia voted in favor of legalization of same-sex marriage, with nearly 62% supporting the request for a change in law, Nova Television reported.
The results of the referendum led to thousands of people going out on the streets and celebrate, while politicians promised to vote for the changes. This was personally confirmed by Prime Minister Michael Turnbull, making commitment to implement a law by the end of the year.
This is a revolution in Australia, where laws against homosexuality were still in place by the end of the 1990s.
