NIMH: It will Remain Mostly Cloudy with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C
The atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for November and will further increase a little during the day.
The weather will remain mostly cloudy and light rains will fall in some areas, mainly in Southwestern Bulgaria. Light to moderate wind will blow from East-Northeast. Maximum temperatures are expected at between 9°C and 14°C, in the remote southwestern regions to 16°C, in Sofia – 9-10°C.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
