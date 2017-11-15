Minister of Environment and Water: In the Poor Areas there is High Air Pollution

In the poor areas of the country there is very high air pollution. This was announced by Neno Dimov, Minister of Environment and Water, to Nova TV. He specified that the main polluter is domestic heating.

"The industry, with a few exceptions, is the least polluting, because the most precautionary measures are taken there, the main source of pollution is domestic heating of solid fuels, the air in Vidin is the most polluted and it is not surprising. cities that have more financial opportunities are progressing faster in this respect, as in using non-polluting ways of heating, "Dimov said.

"Our main priority is air quality, Sofia is by far the second largest air pollution class in Europe, and it can not be said that the air in Bulgaria is much dirtier than in France," he added. He then pointed out that in 2011 all stations in Sofia reported an exceedance of the annual pollution standard, and in 2016 only two of them continue to report overruns.

The environmental minister said his opinion about the construction of the second lift in Bansko. "I am not against the development of a new lift in Bansko as there is no ecological argument. The problem with the second ski lift in Bansko has to be solved because it exists for more than 10 years. The Bansko plan does not envisage the construction of other facilities except for sport and the cars that are now on the ski slopes pollute more than the electric lift, "said the ecological Minister.