Airbus makes a Mega Deal Worth USD 40 Billion
European Air giant company, Airbus, today will announce the conclusion of a USD 40 billion deal with a US investment firm.
It's about selling 430 airplanes from the A320 family to be bought by the American company Indigo Partners. The news should be announced at a press conference scheduled for later today.
The order is the largest to date for Airbus and will double its sales this year. With this deal, Airbus will outperform its major rival Boeing with a total of 718 machines to 605 for the US company.
Indigo Partners is a US investment firm founded by Bill Frank, which specializes in leasing low-cost airlines. The new A320 and A321 use a new generation of engines that consume 15% less fuel than their predecessors.
