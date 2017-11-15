Denmark Became the 30th Finalist of the World Cup 2018
The team of Denmark became the last European team to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year. "Red Dynamite" secured its quota in a definite way after defeating 5:1 as a guest Ireland in a playoff-rematch. The first game ended 0:0. Above all was Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who scored a hat-trick.
Today, the two last finalists of the World Cup 2018 will become clear after the rematches in the intercontinental playoffs. In them, Australia will host Honduras, while Peru accepts New Zealand. Both playoffs finished 0:0 in the first matches.
