Federer is the First 1/2-finalist in London
Sports | November 15, 2017, Wednesday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Roger Federer became the first 1/2-finalist of the ATP Finals in London. The 36-year-old Swiss won the first place in the Boris Becker group after defeating Alexander Zverev (Ger) with 7:6(6), 5:7, 6:1. It was his second victory in the group in his record 15th participation in the tournament.
Later today, around 16pm Bulgarian time, Grigor Dimitrov will also look for a second win and a place on the 1/2-finals in a match against David Goffin in the Pete Sampras group.
- » Denmark Became the 30th Finalist of the World Cup 2018
- » Bulgaria Defeated a World Cup Finalist
- » Rafael Nadal Dropped out of the London Tournament
- » Italy Fails to Qualify for a World Cup for the First Time Since 1958
- » Grigor Dimitrov Debuted with Victory in the ATP Finals in London
- » Switzerland and Croatia Qualified for the World Cup in Russia in 2018
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)