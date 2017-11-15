Federer is the First 1/2-finalist in London

Roger Federer became the first 1/2-finalist of the ATP Finals in London. The 36-year-old Swiss won the first place in the Boris Becker group after defeating Alexander Zverev (Ger) with 7:6(6), 5:7, 6:1. It was his second victory in the group in his record 15th participation in the tournament.

Later today, around 16pm Bulgarian time, Grigor Dimitrov will also look for a second win and a place on the 1/2-finals in a match against David Goffin in the Pete Sampras group.

