Bulgarians Working Abroad are Contributing with more Money in the Country than Foreign Investments
Bulgarians living abroad have transfered a total of EUR 869 million in Bulgaria in 2016, and according to this indicator, Bulgaria ranks 4th in the EU, according to a Eurostat study quoted by bTV.
The amount of EUR 869 million is much more than foreign direct investment in Bulgaria. According to BNB data, foreign investment in 2016 was about 660 million euros.
Poland's emigrants, who have imported 2.822 billion euros in the country, are at the top of the list. Following are Portuguese with 2.809 billion and Romanian 2.236 billion,
Last year, personal money transfers from the EU to third countries amounted to 30.3 billion euros. And 9.9 billion euros were transferred from third countries to the EU. The majority of these money transfers are from emigrants to their home countries.
