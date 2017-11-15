The Military took Power in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean military have attained the power this night in the country. In an address on their state-run television, however, they deny having made a coup and assuring that 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe is safe. At the same time, they claim that their target is "criminals around the president who cause social suffering to the people." In this connection, they arrested the Finance Minister Ignacio Chombo.

There have been tanks in the capital Harare and several explosions have been heard, and the embassies of foreign countries in the country have warned their citizens to be particularly careful and not to leave their homes. Shots were also heard around the president's house. Access to parliament is blocked by soldiers.

Mugabe has been a leader of Zimbabwe since 1980, when the African state was declared independent. It is known that his 55-year-old wife, Grace, hopes to replace him in post after his death.