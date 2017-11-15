Winter Tires are Mandatory from Today in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Winter Tires are Mandatory from Today in Bulgaria Pixabay.com

From today until March 1, all vehicles must be driven on Republican roads with tires with a grab of at least 4 mm. The requirement is according to the latest changes in the Road Traffic Act. A fine of BGN 50 is also provided for driving worn or damaged tires.

There is a buffer period of one week, and from 21 to 30 November the traffic police begins checking whether the vehicles are ready to move in winter conditions. In addition to the tires, more headlamps, wipers, etc. will be tested.

