Macron: Trump and Putin are a Threat to Western Values of Openness and Tolerance

French President Emmanuel Macron said Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were threatening Western values ​​of openness and tolerance, sega reported. However, the isolation of the two leaders from Europe would be counterproductive, Macron stressed in an interview with the BBC.

The explanation for their deviation is their paranoia, the constant threat they see and their desire to protect something at all costs. But they forget about the fact that their civilizations also want openness and are connected with the world. If we try to repel them from Europe and tell them that they operate according to their values, we will lose them. France's role in this respect is to preserve these values ​​and seek the way for Europe's political unification, Macron said at the opening of the Louvre branch in Abu Dhabi.

In my opinion, one of the problems of Western affairs and societies over the past decade is that they have abandoned imagination, projects, ambitions, vision, I would say. We need a vision, the youth needs a vision. Because people do not get caught up with the single market, labor market reforms or budget prospects, he said.

Macron took office six months ago by promising to transform the French economy, society and even identity. For half a year, the French president had 28 foreign visits and made several proposals for EU reforms, the Novinite recalls.