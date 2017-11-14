Archaeologists Find Roman Military Officers’ Residence (Tribunorium) in Thracian City Kabile near Bulgaria’s Yambol

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 14, 2017, Tuesday // 18:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Archaeologists Find Roman Military Officers’ Residence (Tribunorium) in Thracian City Kabile near Bulgaria’s Yambol The ruins of the newly discovered but now fully researched residence of the Roman military officers in the Ancient Thracian city of Kabile in Southeast Bulgaria. Photo: Delnik daily via Yambol Museum of History

Archaeologists have found and excavated in full a large Ancient Roman building known as tribunorium, i.e. the residence of the Roman military officers in the Ancient Thracian and Roman city of Kabile located near the city of Yambol in Southeast Bulgaria.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kabile, Ancient Rome, Roman Empire, Ancient Thrace, ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com, archaeology, archaeologist, archaeologists, tribunorium
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria