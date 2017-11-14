Archaeologists Find Roman Military Officers’ Residence (Tribunorium) in Thracian City Kabile near Bulgaria’s Yambol
The ruins of the newly discovered but now fully researched residence of the Roman military officers in the Ancient Thracian city of Kabile in Southeast Bulgaria. Photo: Delnik daily via Yambol Museum of History
Archaeologists have found and excavated in full a large Ancient Roman building known as tribunorium, i.e. the residence of the Roman military officers in the Ancient Thracian and Roman city of Kabile located near the city of Yambol in Southeast Bulgaria.
