Archaeologists Discover Pink-Plastered Water Cistern of Medieval Rusocastro Fortress in Southeast Bulgaria

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 14, 2017, Tuesday // 18:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Archaeologists Discover Pink-Plastered Water Cistern of Medieval Rusocastro Fortress in Southeast Bulgaria An aerial view of the newly excavated ruins of the water cistern of the medieval Byzantine and Bulgarian fortress Rusocastro in Southeast Bulgaria. Photo: Burgas Regional Museum of History via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

Archaeologists have discovered a huge water cistern plastered on the inside with pink waterproof mortar in the fortress of Rusocastro, a major stronghold which changed hands many times between the Byzantine and Bulgarian Empires in the Middle Ages, and whose ruins are stiuated in today’s Burgas District in Southeast Bulgaria.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com, archaeologists, archaeologist, archaeology, cistern, water cistern, Byzantium, Byzantine Empire, First Bulgarian Empire, Second Bulgarian Empire, Bulgarian Empire, Rusocastro Fortress, Middle Ages
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria