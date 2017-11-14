Bulgarian President: Our Relationship with London Will be Active After Brexit

November 14, 2017
''Britain is a strategic partner of Bulgaria in Europe and a NATO ally. The country appreciates London's support for key reforms in justice and the achievement of results in the fight against corruption and organized crime in our country.'' This was stated by President Rumen Radev, who today met with Emma Hopkins, Ambassador of the United Kingdom today.

During the talks, the head of state expressed confidence that despite the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, Sofia and London will continue to work effectively in key areas of mutual interest: defense, migration, counter-terrorism, justice reform, economy and investment .

President Radev and Ambassador Hopkins agreed that adopting long-term measures to protect European borders and fight against illegal traffic are in the interest of all European countries.

The focus of the meeting was the efforts of Bulgaria to take effective measures to fight corruption.

Emma Hopkins and Rumen Radev also discussed this week's agreement on Permanent Structured Co-operation (PESCO) in the field of defense between 23 member states of the European Union. The two agreed that this cooperation should optimize the defense spending of the Member States and the development of their defense potential.

President Radev shared Bulgaria's expectations that, when leaving the EU on behalf of the United Kingdom, all the rights of our compatriots living, studying and working in the UK will be guaranteed.

 

 

