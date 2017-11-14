Italian PM: We Can Talk About Further Investments in Bulgaria

''On the basis of good economic relations, we can talk about further investments in Bulgaria'', Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in a statement to the media in Rome after meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.



He also pointed out that, as EU Member States, Bulgaria and Italy have common geopolitical interests. Gentlelon emphasized explicitly that Bulgaria is taking over the EU Presidency in a difficult and important moment for the Union, where Prime Minister Borisov may have a very useful role. The EU faces Brexit and we will have to show our unity, the Italian Prime Minister said.

He also pointed out that the talks examined the position of the EU and the Member States on the issue of managing the migration crisis and appreciated Bulgaria's efforts to cope with the pressure on the EU external borders although it is not in the Schengen area it deserves to be.

Gentlenon pointed out that with Borisov they have a common position to develop the EU's relations with the Western Balkan countries. Emphasizing Bulgaria's expertise for the region and the forthcoming EU-Western Balkans Summit, he expressed his expectation for progress in the European integration process.



By the summit in May 2018, we have a lot of work on the theme of the Western Balkans, but we can immediately begin with the infrastructure in the area - Corridor No. 8, joining with railways, highways, creating new opportunities for business. We all want to guarantee security in the Balkans, we need to start from here without imposing spectacular goals, "said Boyko Borisov.



He pointed out that the current policy on migrants can not continue and that European diplomacy is reproached in this respect.



"Yesterday in Sochi Putin and Erdogan decide the future of Syria - where are the European politicians? We can not just bear the crises we do not create, we only take on the liabilities. The right way is to close the external borders and support the countries at the end-line. All who flee the war will get help because we are a humane society. But to enter the legal order.