Bulgaria's GDP Growth Accelerates to 3.9% in Q3 2017

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2017 increased by 0.6% in the EU-28 compared to the previous quarter by seasonally adjusted data. For the same period, GDP in Bulgaria increased by 0.9%.

Compared to the previous quarter, in the third quarter of 2017 Romania recorded the highest economic growth - 2.6%, Latvia - 1.5%, Poland and Finland - by 1.1%, Bulgaria and Cyprus - by 0.9%, while Denmark registered decline by 0.3%.

Тhis was announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted data showed an increase in GDP in the EU-28 by 2.5% and in Bulgaria by 3.9%. In the third quarter of 2017, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the highest economic growth was seen in Romania - 8.6%, Latvia - 6.2%, Poland and the Czech Republic - by 5.0%, Bulgaria and Cyprus - by 3.9%, while lowest economic growth is observed in Denmark - 1.1%.