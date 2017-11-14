Bulgaria's GDP Growth Accelerates to 3.9% in Q3 2017

Business » FINANCE | November 14, 2017, Tuesday // 16:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's GDP Growth Accelerates to 3.9% in Q3 2017 pixabay.com

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2017 increased by 0.6% in the EU-28 compared to the previous quarter by seasonally adjusted data. For the same period, GDP in Bulgaria increased by 0.9%.

Compared to the previous quarter, in the third quarter of 2017 Romania recorded the highest economic growth - 2.6%, Latvia - 1.5%, Poland and Finland - by 1.1%, Bulgaria and Cyprus - by 0.9%, while Denmark registered decline by 0.3%.

Тhis was announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted data showed an increase in GDP in the EU-28 by 2.5% and in Bulgaria by 3.9%. In the third quarter of 2017, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the highest economic growth was seen in Romania - 8.6%, Latvia - 6.2%, Poland and the Czech Republic - by 5.0%, Bulgaria and Cyprus - by 3.9%, while lowest economic growth is observed in Denmark - 1.1%.

 

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gross domestic product, GDP, National Statistical Institute (NSI)
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria