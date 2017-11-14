Bulgaria's PM is on a Working Visit to Rome

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is on a working visit to Rome on 14th of November. The invitation for the visit was made by Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during their bilateral meeting at the European Council in Tallinn in September, quoted by BNT.

During the talks in Rome, the two will discuss the possibilities for deepening bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Italy, especially in the area of trade and economy, as well as cooperation within the EU. Another issue of mutual interest is the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

Bulgaria's efforts to maintain the European perspective for the countries of this region are appreciated and shared by Italy, which was also expressed by Prime Minister Gentleoni through inviting Prime Minister Borissov for participation in the Berlin Process meeting held in Trieste in July.