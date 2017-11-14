Bulgaria's PM is on a Working Visit to Rome

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 14, 2017, Tuesday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM is on a Working Visit to Rome boykoborissov.bg

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is on a working visit to Rome on 14th of November. The invitation for the visit was made by Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during their bilateral meeting at the European Council in Tallinn in September, quoted by BNT.

During the talks in Rome, the two will discuss the possibilities for deepening bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Italy, especially in the area of trade and economy, as well as cooperation within the EU. Another issue of mutual interest is the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

Bulgaria's efforts to maintain the European perspective for the countries of this region are appreciated and shared by Italy, which was also expressed by Prime Minister Gentleoni through inviting Prime Minister Borissov for participation in the Berlin Process meeting held in Trieste in July.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rome, Italy, bilateral relations, Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria