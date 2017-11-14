Thieves are going to Court after Stealing 100-year Old Christian Icons

A man from Pernik and woman from Sofia stand before the court for the theft of 100-year old Christian icons, ODMVP - Pernik announced.

In July, 12 wooden icons, a wooden cross, and kitras were stolen from the church in the village of Rejantzhi. According to experts, the icons are one century old and their value exceeds 11 000 leva. Law enforcement officials have identified the perpetrators - the 30-year-old U.M. from Pernik and the 25-year-old Z.I. from Sofia.

The man's mother resided in the village of Rejantzi and they often went there. The stolen goods were sold in the capital and then resold through pawnshops. All were found and seized. Y.M. and H.I. have been charged. So far, they are not known to the police with criminal acts.