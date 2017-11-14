Van Gogh's Insane Asylum View Sells for $81.3 Million at Auction

Society » CULTURE | November 14, 2017, Tuesday // 15:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Van Gogh's Insane Asylum View Sells for $81.3 Million at Auction pixabay.com

A canvas by Vincent van Gogh fetched $81.3 million in an auction at Christie’s Monday.

 The 1889 painting, “Laboureur dans un champ,” was sold by the estate of billionaire couple Nancy Lee Bass and Perry R. Bass. It had been estimated to bring in $50 million at Christie’s evening sale of Impressionist and modern art in New York. The buyer was Rebecca Wei, president of Christie’s Asia, on behalf of a client.
 
The work was created during the artist’s one-year stay at the insane asylum of Saint-Paul-de-Mausole, according to presentation on Christie’s website. The auction record for Van Gogh was set in 1990 with the $82.5 million sale of “Portrait du Dr. Gachet,” according to the Artnet database of auction prices.
 

Earlier during the Monday sale, Fernand Leger’s 1913 Cubist composition, “Contraste de formes,” fetched $70.1 million, an auction record for the French artist whose previous high was $39.2 million, according to Artnet. Prices include an auction house commission; estimates don’t.

 

Bloomberg

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vincent Van Gogh, art, cuture, painting, auction
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria