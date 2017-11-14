Van Gogh's Insane Asylum View Sells for $81.3 Million at Auction

A canvas by Vincent van Gogh fetched $81.3 million in an auction at Christie’s Monday.

The 1889 painting, “Laboureur dans un champ,” was sold by the estate of billionaire couple Nancy Lee Bass and Perry R. Bass. It had been estimated to bring in $50 million at Christie’s evening sale of Impressionist and modern art in New York. The buyer was Rebecca Wei, president of Christie’s Asia, on behalf of a client.

The work was created during the artist’s one-year stay at the insane asylum of Saint-Paul-de-Mausole, according to presentation on Christie’s website. The auction record for Van Gogh was set in 1990 with the $82.5 million sale of “Portrait du Dr. Gachet,” according to the Artnet database of auction prices.

Earlier during the Monday sale, Fernand Leger’s 1913 Cubist composition, “Contraste de formes,” fetched $70.1 million, an auction record for the French artist whose previous high was $39.2 million, according to Artnet. Prices include an auction house commission; estimates don’t.

Bloomberg