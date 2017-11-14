UN: EU Cooperation with Libya to Stem Migrant Flow 'Inhuman'

Politics | November 14, 2017, Tuesday // 14:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: UN: EU Cooperation with Libya to Stem Migrant Flow 'Inhuman' pixabay.com

The European Union's policy of helping the Libyan authorities intercept migrants in the Mediterranean and return them to "horrific" prisons in Libya is "inhuman", the United Nations said Tuesday.

"The suffering of migrants detained in Libya is an outrage to the conscience of humanity," the UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said in a statement, which blasted "the European Union's policy of assisting the Libyan Coast Guard to intercept and return migrants in the Mediterranean (as) inhuman."

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, European Union, migrants, illegal, Syria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria