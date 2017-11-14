More than 50 Victims of an Air Strike West of Aleppo (Video)

As a result of air strikes, a market in Atarib was destroyed, it is located west of the Syrian city of Aleppo, killing at least 53 people, including five children, reported the largest public media in Austria ORF, citing data from London-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory.

However, it remains unclear whether the strikes in the Damascus-controlled opposition area has been carried out by the Bashar Assad government forces or by Russian fighters, FOCUS News Agency reported.

Videos recorded by activists on the Internet show severe destruction, dozens of dead and fleeing civilians. Atarib is located in an area that is actually protected by the deescalation agreement signed in May between Russia, Iran and Turkey.