Bulgaria: Enormous Scandal and Protests in Romania Source: Twitter

Corruption scandal over public procurement for 21 million euros shook Romania's top levels of power, reports vesti. 

He is also accused of ruling Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea. At the same time, thousands have once again stormed the streets of Bucharest and other big cities with demands for social justice and preservation of the anti-corruption model in the country.

Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office in our northern neighbor has launched an investigation against Dragnea on the alert of the European Anti-Fraud Office OLAF.

The accusation is that the Dragnea-controlled company Tel Drum has illegally won road construction contracts in 2001-2012 period. The state-owned company was first privatized by the 55-year-old politician and his associates through their intermediaries.

