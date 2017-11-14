Enormous Scandal and Protests in Romania
Corruption scandal over public procurement for 21 million euros shook Romania's top levels of power, reports vesti.
He is also accused of ruling Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea. At the same time, thousands have once again stormed the streets of Bucharest and other big cities with demands for social justice and preservation of the anti-corruption model in the country.
Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office in our northern neighbor has launched an investigation against Dragnea on the alert of the European Anti-Fraud Office OLAF.
The accusation is that the Dragnea-controlled company Tel Drum has illegally won road construction contracts in 2001-2012 period. The state-owned company was first privatized by the 55-year-old politician and his associates through their intermediaries.
- » Snow Covered the Western Balkans
- » Van Gogh's Insane Asylum View Sells for $81.3 Million at Auction
- » "Symbiartic" - an Ambitious Initiative Aiming to Bridge Conceptual Art and Fundamental Science
- » Key Topic of BG EU Presidency: Modernization and Innovations in Teaching Methods
- » 460 000 Bulgarians Live with Diabetes
- » Latest Information on the Earthquake Along Iran-Iraq Border: 450 killed and 7,000 Injured (Video)