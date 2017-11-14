The Balkan Capital of Roses - Kazanlak, with a Nomination for Balkan Tourism Award

The Balkan Capital of Roses - Kazanlak, located in the geographic center of Bulgaria and bearing a thousand-year history with the Thracian Kings Valley, is among the nominees for the third edition of the Balkan Tourism Industry Awards 2017. The ceremony will take place on 5.12. 2017 at 20:00 at Premier Best Western Hotel Sofia, VIP organizers announced.

World experts, headed by Peace Ambassador Chitoso Hirano, will appraise the nominees in the competition. Kazanlak is the emblem of Bulgaria in front of the world with the oil-bearing rose, which has been cultivated for centuries in the Kazanlak valley. In May and June, the city attracts as a magnet guest from all over the world with more than a century of Rose Festival, which has grown into an international festival opened by the beautiful Queen Rose.

The city has the only museum of rose in the world, tracking the 350-year history of Bulgarian rose production. The Kazanlak Thracian tomb is a true marvel of antiquity, one of the valuable finds included in the UNESCO list. On this occasion the Kazanlak Municipality organized in August the traditional Holidays in the Valley of the Thracian Kings, part of which is the "The Way of Silence" to the Thracian Megalith.