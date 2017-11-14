EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel: Open Dialogue is the Key to Solving the "Fake News"

Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Maria Gabriel, launched a public consultation and announced the creation of a high-level expert group on fake news.

This took place at a special conference in Brussels with the participation of stakeholders.

"At the heart of my actions is the protection of citizens' right to quality information, which is one of the foundations of our democracy," said Gabriel Gabriel at the opening of the forum.

"I want an open and wide discussion about the fake news to take action to connect with this phenomenon and to overcome the challenges facing us, "she added.

