"Symbiartic" - an Ambitious Initiative Aiming to Bridge Conceptual Art and Fundamental Science

"Symbiartic" is an ambitious initiative aiming to bridge conceptual art and fundamental science. The main focus of the project will be to develop a cross-disciplinary platform providing insight into the recently founded global SciArt movement, which proclaims that both Art and Science are rooted in ‘an unquenchable thirst for understanding the nature of our existence’.

‘Symbiartic' will be seeking to initiate a movement of its own kind, with the ultimate goal of empowering local artists and scientists to contribute to the cause with relevant artwork to raise public awareness of the underfunding of science and art projects in Bulgaria.

The initiative will take place under the auspices of IBC-Sofia from 17 to 19 November 2017 in Sofia - Tech Park and will include contributions from prominent scientists and artists from Bulgaria and the world including Valeriya N-Georg, Kindra Crick, Julia Buntaine, Greg Dunn, Ellen Some Hanauer, Angel Petkov, Nikolay Bozhilov, George Miloshev & Milena Georgiev.

The main objective of the exhibition will be to promote significant successes in Bulgarian science, attracting the attention of the Bulgarian public to the need to fund fundamental research.

ENTRANCE:

FREE for IBCS participants !

Non-IBCS participants

adults -BGN 5

Children and pensioners - BGN 3

Family entrance - BGN 10