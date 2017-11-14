Key Topic of BG EU Presidency: Modernization and Innovations in Teaching Methods

Modernizing schools and introducing innovative teaching approaches. These are part of the education priorities that will be in focus during the upcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the European Council in 2018. What does this mean for students and teachers?

One of the main goals of the education office is related to inclusive education and the prevention of school dropouts, Nova said.

To this end, it will be discussed the creation of a unified platform where parties can exchange information whether immigrant children living in the country are enrolled and attend school there.

Focus will also be on teachers - enhancing their competencies and raising public and political confidence in the profession.

Last but not least, among the priorities is the development of the professional fields - those that will be needed the most in labor market in the future. Namely the promotion of engineering and natural sciences, mathematics, entrepreneurship and technology.