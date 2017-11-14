460 000 Bulgarians Live with Diabetes

Today is the World Day for Fighting Diabetes. In Bulgaria, 460,000 people live with diabetes, and another 200,000 are affected, but they do not know and are not treated, BNT reported.

One in two people with this disease remain undiagnosed, leading to complications, severe injuries and premature death, the National Association "Children and Young People with Diabetes" reported.

A few hour ago in the temple "St Sedmochislenici" in the capital was served a prayer for the health of children and young people with diabetes. All participants in the prayer group formed a blue circle - a symbol of the fight against diabetes.

Later today in Sofia leading endocrinologists will present the latest data from studies and novelties in the treatment of diabetes.

Elisaveta Kotova, chairman of the Association of Children and Young People with Diabetes: "People underestimate diabetes as a disease because it does not hurt until things become serious and there are complications. This is why we are pleading for attention by society today. We want people to know that diabetes is not harmless, and serious attention needs to be paid. So everyone is aware about the dangers of the disease.