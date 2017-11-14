Latest Information on the Earthquake Along Iran-Iraq Border: 450 killed and 7,000 Injured (Video)

Authorities in Iran have announced the end of rescue operations in areas hit by the magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Sunday.

The number of victims exceeds 450 people and injured people are more than 7,000.

More than 12,000 houses have been destroyed, and some settlements are without water and electricity.

More than 300 are the victims in Sarpol-e-Zahab in the province of Kermanshah, 15 km from the border with Iraq. The hospital there is severely damaged, making it difficult for the doctors to help the injured. The victims in worst condition were transported to Tehran hospitals.

Thousands of people have been accommodated in improvised camps, and many others have spent a second night outdoors for fear of new quakes after nearly 200 secondary ones have been registered.

About 30 humanitarian staff are helping citizens, helicopters of the Iranian Army deliver medication and supplies to hard-to-reach settlements.

Representatives of foreign media are not allowed to the areas affected by the earthquake.

Iranian President Hassan Rohani, who visited the devastated province of Kermanshah, said his administration is planning to support reconstruction work with aid and loans.

