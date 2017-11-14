WikiLeaks have Tried to Secure Donald Trump's Victory During the Elections

On Monday, President Donald Trump's son revealed a public series of messages he had personally exchanged with WikiLeaks after he was previously accused of plotting secretly with the group that published Hillary Clinton's compromising emails during the presidential race last year.

According to Donald Trump Jr., he kept in touch with Wikileaks in the period between September 2016 and July 2017, during that time the people behind the whistleblowing network offered Trump's junior methods how to secure his father's victory and give him help keep his position.

Thus, for example, on twitter WikiLeaks informed the presidential son that an anti-Trump site has been created and has to be stopped and encouraged him to make his father tweet about Clinton's leaked files and disputed election results in case he lost. The revelations of the Atlantic magazine also show how the organization required Trump Jr. to provide access to his father's tax returns as "it would have drastically improved the image of his impartiality" and harm his main opponent - Hillary Clinton.