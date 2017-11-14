Road repairs begin in the Petrohan Pass
Road repairs begin in the Petrohan Pass. Nearly 21 kilometers, located in the Sofia region, will be renewed, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced, quoted by bTV.
It is about the section between Buchin Pass and Berkovitsa. The project is funded through European funds through the European Regional Development Fund and the national budget. The money amounts to BGN 12 million.
The repairs will begin with the most necessary activities for drainage and cutting of bushes.
The duration of the contract is fifteen months.
