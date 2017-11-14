Trump Left the Philippines without Attending the East Asian Summit

Politics | November 14, 2017, Tuesday // 12:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trump Left the Philippines without Attending the East Asian Summit Source: Twitter

US President Donald Trump opted out of the annual summit of East Asian countries in the Philippines due to a delay in the program and left the country, Reuters reported.

President Trump told reporters on a presidential plane that he read his statement, prepared for the meeting, in a working lunch with East Asian leaders, he will be replaced by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The implementation of the forum program was slowed down by about 90 minutes.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, left, East Asian Summit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria