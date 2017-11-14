Trump Left the Philippines without Attending the East Asian Summit
Politics | November 14, 2017, Tuesday // 12:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
US President Donald Trump opted out of the annual summit of East Asian countries in the Philippines due to a delay in the program and left the country, Reuters reported.
President Trump told reporters on a presidential plane that he read his statement, prepared for the meeting, in a working lunch with East Asian leaders, he will be replaced by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The implementation of the forum program was slowed down by about 90 minutes.
- » Bulgaria's PM is on a Working Visit to Rome
- » The Balkan Capital of Roses - Kazanlak, with a Nomination for Balkan Tourism Award
- » UN: EU Cooperation with Libya to Stem Migrant Flow 'Inhuman'
- » EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel: Open Dialogue is the Key to Solving the "Fake News"
- » Road repairs begin in the Petrohan Pass
- » Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.8% in Q3
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)